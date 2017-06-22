Homewood Public Library director receives Eminent Librarian award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library. Deborah Fout, director of the Homewood Public Library, accepts the 2017 Eminent Librarian Award from James Gilbreath, chair of the Alabama Library Association Awards Committee.

Deborah Fout, Homewood Public Library’s director, was recently awarded the Eminent Librarian honor by the Alabama Library Association (ALLA).

The Eminent Librarian Award is presented to a librarian or an individual in a related field who has been in Alabama for a minimum of 10 years and who, during this time, has made an exceptional and enduring contribution toward the development of library service within Alabama.

Homewood library’s previous director, Edith C. Harwell, was a recipient of the award in 2004, and the library’s previous Head of Adult Services, Dennis R. Nichols, was the recipient in 2011.

The Eminent Librarian Award was presented at the Alabama Library Association’s annual conference in Montgomery on April 20.

– Submitted by Homewood Public Library.