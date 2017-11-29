Homewood Police Department plays Lakeshore Foundation athletes in wheelchair flag football

× 1 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler The Homewood Police Department played Lakeshore athletes in the annual Wheelchair Lakeshore Foundation Flag Football game on Nov. 27, 2017. × 2 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler The Homewood Police Department played Lakeshore athletes in the annual Wheelchair Lakeshore Foundation Flag Football game on Nov. 27, 2017. × 3 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler The Homewood Police Department played Lakeshore athletes in the annual Wheelchair Lakeshore Foundation Flag Football game on Nov. 27, 2017. × 4 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler The Homewood Police Department played Lakeshore athletes in the annual Wheelchair Lakeshore Foundation Flag Football game on Nov. 27, 2017. × 5 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler The Homewood Police Department played Lakeshore athletes in the annual Wheelchair Lakeshore Foundation Flag Football game on Nov. 27, 2017. × 6 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler The Homewood Police Department played Lakeshore athletes in the annual Wheelchair Lakeshore Foundation Flag Football game on Nov. 27, 2017. × 7 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler The Homewood Police Department played Lakeshore athletes in the annual Wheelchair Lakeshore Foundation Flag Football game on Nov. 27, 2017. × 8 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler The Homewood Police Department played Lakeshore athletes in the annual Wheelchair Lakeshore Foundation Flag Football game on Nov. 27, 2017. × 9 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler The Homewood Police Department played Lakeshore athletes in the annual Wheelchair Lakeshore Foundation Flag Football game on Nov. 27, 2017. × 10 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler The Homewood Police Department played Lakeshore athletes in the annual Wheelchair Lakeshore Foundation Flag Football game on Nov. 27, 2017. × 11 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler The Homewood Police Department played Lakeshore athletes in the annual Wheelchair Lakeshore Foundation Flag Football game on Nov. 27, 2017. × 12 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler The Homewood Police Department played Lakeshore athletes in the annual Wheelchair Lakeshore Foundation Flag Football game on Nov. 27, 2017. × 13 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler The Homewood Police Department played Lakeshore athletes in the annual Wheelchair Lakeshore Foundation Flag Football game on Nov. 27, 2017. × 14 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler The Homewood Police Department played Lakeshore athletes in the annual Wheelchair Lakeshore Foundation Flag Football game on Nov. 27, 2017. × 15 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler The Homewood Police Department played Lakeshore athletes in the annual Wheelchair Lakeshore Foundation Flag Football game on Nov. 27, 2017. × 16 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler The Homewood Police Department played Lakeshore athletes in the annual Wheelchair Lakeshore Foundation Flag Football game on Nov. 27, 2017. × 17 of 17 Expand Alyx Chandler The Homewood Police Department played Lakeshore athletes in the annual Wheelchair Lakeshore Foundation Flag Football game on Nov. 27, 2017. Prev Next

This week, the Homewood Police Department got caught up in some activities other than their usual police duties: basketball and wheelchair flag football competitions.

On Monday, Nov. 27, the Homewood Police Department faced off with some of the athletes from the Lakeshore Foundation at their annual wheelchair flag football game. The game was filled with touchdowns from the Lakeshore Foundation athletes as well as laughs from the police, Lakeshore Foundation athletes and even the referees as the police learned to navigate the court while steering wheelchairs.

The mission of the Lakeshore Foundation is to enable people with longterm health problems and physical disability to lead active, healthy and independent lives through sport, physical activity, advocacy, research and recreation. In total, there are 12 competitive sports and 92 aquatic, fitness and recreational programs offered.

Pictures form the annual basketball game against the Exceptional Foundation can be found here.

The Homewood Police Department encourages residents to learn more about the Lakeshore Foundation at lakeshore.org and the The Exceptional Foundation at exceptionalfoundation.org.