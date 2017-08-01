Homewood first responders host annual National Night Out

× 1 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Homewood Fire Department The fire trucks were a big hit with the kids at Homewood's annual National Night Out event on Tues., Aug. 1, 2017. × 2 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Police motorcycles Attendees at National Night Out in Homewood could check out some impressive police motorcycles. × 3 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Balloon artist Bill Farris wowed kids and parents alike with his balloon creations at National Night Out. × 4 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A balloon and a fire helmet Mary Johnson and son Greyson, age four, after he got one of Bill Farris's balloons. × 5 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Enjoying National Night Out Ali Allen (L) with friend Kimberly DeLoach (R), who holds her 8-month-old daughter Chloe. × 6 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Family friendly event Sherman James and wife Meisha enjoy National Night Out with daughters Arianna (L) and Ashley (R). × 7 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Father and daughter Drew Crawford at National Night Out with daughter Sally, 11 months old. × 8 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A fun time for mom and son Mom Yakima Marks and son Caleb Benjamin Green enjoy National Night Out. × 9 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Something about fire trucks Kids could take turns sitting in the cab of the fire truck. × 10 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A nice Night Out National Night Our attendees. × 11 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A row of vendors There were numerous vendors at National Night Out, selling such items as candles, dog treats and boiled peanuts. × 12 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Also a Night Out for pets National Night Out was a pet-friendly event. × 13 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Posing with fire helmets Dad gets a snapshot as two little girls pose with their new fire helmets. × 14 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Farmer's market Produce vendor Tracey James. National Night Out partners with West Homewood Farmers Market. × 15 of 15 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers The heavy stuff The police tactical unit displayed some of their gear. Prev Next

The Homewood police and fire departments hosted the city's annual National Night Out event on the evening of Tuesday, August 1, and attracted a big crowd -- including many families -- to the parking lot of Shades Valley Community Church on Oxmoor Road.

The attendees -- the crowd seemed to average about 250 to 300 -- enjoyed a pleasant summer evening, chatted with police and other first responders and checked out fire trucks and other vehicles.

They also heard live music and could purchase fresh produce, check out numerous other vendors or sample a wide variety of food -- everything from tacos and wood-fired pizza to cookies, ice cream and donuts.

The organizers of National Night Out again partnered with the West Homewood Farrner's Market, meaning that several vendors of fresh produce were on hand, as ell.

Friends Kimberly DeLoach and Ali Allen attended the event with their husbands and a total of five kids – including DeLoach’s 8-month-old daughter, Chloe.

“The kids are excited for the police car and the fire trucks and the pizza that’s probably coming soon,” DeLoach said.

Yakima Marks, who recently moved to Birmingham from Nashville, attended the event with her little boy, Caleb Benjamin Green.

“We saw the activities and the signs, and it looked like a family-friendly event, and it looked like Caleb could have a lot of activities,” Marks said.

“I like going to see the police officers,” Benjamin said.

Part of an annual campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make towns and cities safer, National Night Out events are held in thousands of communities in the United States and Canada on the first Tuesday in August.