Homewood Library to present 6th annual Valentines Dinner Theatre

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library. Attendees at 2017 Homewood Public Library dinner theater performance applaud the actors.

For romantic couples who want to go out on Valentine’s Day, there aren’t a lot of creative options, according to Leslie West, adult services librarian at Homewood Public Library.

“There’s not that much to do on Valentine’s, other than go to a crowded restaurant and have dinner,” she said.

That’s why West came up with something a little different, based on the popular Mystery Dinner Theatre the library has done each fall for about 20 years.

“I thought it would be great to do one for Valentines and have a date-night situation,” West said.

The library’s Valentines Dinner Theatre, which began in 2013, returns Friday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb, 10, with a South City Theatre production of “Romantic Comedy” by Bernard Slade in the Large Auditorium.

There will be a buffet dinner from Christian Catering at 6:30 p.m., and the play will begin at 7:30 p.m.

“Romantic Comedy” tells the story of arrogant, self-centered playwright Jason Carmichael, who goes into a tailspin after losing his collaborator, Phoebe Craddock, who leaves him and goes solo.

The Broadway production, starring Anthony Perkins and Mia Farrow, opened in 1979 and ran for nearly a year. The New York Post called it a “zesty entertainment of cool wit and warm sentiment.” It was made into a film by Arthur Hiller in 1983.

Tickets are $35 for the buffet and show, and they must be purchased in advance. Buy them online before Feb. 8 athomewoodpubliclibrary.org or at the Adult Services Desk.