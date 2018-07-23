Homewood Library to celebrate 5th annual Block Party on Aug. 11

× Expand Photo by Shay Allen Children try their hand at a water-dunking station during the Homewood Library Foundation’s Block Party. This year’s event is scheduled for Aug. 11.

The Homewood Library Foundation will hold its fifth annual Block Party in the Homewood Library back parking lot Aug. 11 from 5-8 p.m.

Food sponsors this year include Ashley Mac’s, bartaco, Dave’s Pizza, Demetri’s BBQ, Fresh Market, Homewood Gourmet, Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro, Nabeel’s Cafe and Market, Piggly Wiggly, Roly Poly, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Shiki Thai & Sushi.

Avondale Brewery, Red Hills Brewing Company and Rush Wines will all be providing adult beverages, as well.

“It is our fifth year to do it, and it is the most we have ever had, so we are really excited,” Homewood Library Foundation board member Jennifer Schmidt said about the number of food sponsors.

Activities for kids will include a bounce house, dunking booths, climbing wall, face painting and calligraphy done by a local artist.

For adults, multiple games of cornhole will be set up. There will also be live music performances from local bands.

“It is just such a fun family event,” Schmidt said. “It is just a couple days after school starts, too, so it is a wonderful way to kick back and relax.”

Ticket sales will benefit the Homewood Library Foundation, a fundraising board that helps raise money for supplemental projects and things that the library needs, according to Schmidt.

This year’s goal is to raise $50,000 in order to update the meeting rooms on the lower levels.

“They’re highly used and definitely in need of a face-lift,” said Schmidt.

Tickets will be $25 for people 16 and older and $5 for children ages 4 to 15 and will include all food and beverages. Children ages 3 and younger will get in for free with any adult ticket purchase.

Tickets can be purchased at homewoodlibraryfoundation.org starting July 9. During ticket launch week, all adult ticket purchases will be discounted and will include an entry into a prize giveaway.

Learn more at homewoodlibraryfoundation.org.