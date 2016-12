Homewood kicks off holidays with parade, star lighting

× 1 of 69 Expand Sydney Cromwell Homewood Christmas Parade Homewood Christmas Parade. Dec. 6, 2016. × 2 of 69 Expand Sydney Cromwell Homewood Christmas Parade Homewood Christmas Parade. Dec. 6, 2016. × 3 of 69 Expand Sydney Cromwell Homewood Christmas Parade Homewood Christmas Parade. Dec. 6, 2016. × 4 of 69 Expand Sydney Cromwell Homewood Christmas Parade Homewood Christmas Parade. Dec. 6, 2016. × 5 of 69 Expand Sydney Cromwell Homewood Christmas Parade Homewood Christmas Parade. Dec. 6, 2016. × 6 of 69 Expand Sydney Cromwell Homewood Christmas Parade Homewood Christmas Parade. Dec. 6, 2016. × 7 of 69 Expand Sydney Cromwell Homewood Christmas Parade Homewood Christmas Parade. Dec. 6, 2016. × 8 of 69 Expand Sydney Cromwell Homewood Christmas Parade Homewood Christmas Parade. Dec. 6, 2016. × 9 of 69 Expand Sydney Cromwell Homewood Christmas Parade Homewood Christmas Parade. Homewood glowed a little brighter Tuesday night as the downtown Star lighting, Christmas parade and city Christmas tree lighting were held on the same evening.

This is the first year that the Star lighting over 18th Street South was held on the same night as the parade and tree lighting. Mayor Scott McBrayer lit the star to kick off the parade, rode in a float with other city officials and closed the evening by inviting children in the audience to help him light up the tree in front of Rosewood Hall.

A light drizzle didn't deter the crowds from gathering to watch fire engines, classic cars, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, dancers, karate students, pageant queens, football players and more make their way through downtown Homewood and toss candy. This year's marshal was Chris Coghlan, a Homewood resident who currently plays for the Chicago Cubs.