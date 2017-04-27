Another successful year at Homewood Grown

× 1 of 35 Expand Ron Burkett The Homewood City Schools Foundation hosted the fourth-annual Homewood Grown on Thursday, April 20 in Soho. The event included a seated dinner, live music, remarks from alumni and the presentation of the 2017 Teacher Impact Awards. × 2 of 35 Expand Layton Dudley The Homewood City Schools Foundation hosted the fourth-annual Homewood Grown on Thursday, April 20 in Soho. The event included a seated dinner, live music, remarks from alumni and the presentation of the 2017 Teacher Impact Awards. × 3 of 35 Expand Ron Burkett The Homewood City Schools Foundation hosted the fourth-annual Homewood Grown on Thursday, April 20 in Soho. This year, over 540 people gathered for the annual Homewood Grown event, which took place on April 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. at SoHo on the Plaza.

Homewood Grown is an event that supports the Homewood City Schools Foundation and also recognizes each school's Teacher Impact Award grant winners, who are chosen by the foundation based on their innovative project proposals. Presentations were given on the five Teacher Impact Award winners.

The five winners were as follows:

Mary Thomas, Edgewood Elementary School

Linda Klopack, Hall Kent Elementary School

Genie Christian, Shades Cahaba Elementary School

Molly Knudsen, Homewood Middle School

Keith Brown, Homewood High School

The event also included a welcome by Homewood High alum Tim Simpson and a keynote address from 2013-2014 Alabama Teacher of the Year Alison Grizzle, a Homewood High alum and the director of organizational development for The Homewood Star.

To learn more about the Homewood City School Foundation, go to homewoodcityschoolsfoundation.com.