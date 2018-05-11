Homewood graduate joins Berea College Entrepreneurship Institute

× Expand Submitted by Alex Wilson. Homewood High School graduate Alex Wilson is part of the recent cohort of Berea College’s Entrepreneurship for the Public Good (EPG) Program.

This summer, Homewood High School graduate and Berea College freshman Alex Wilson will be working to create economic change in Appalachia as a member of Berea College’s Entrepreneurship for the Public Good (EPG) Program.

Berea College is a small school in the mountains of eastern Kentucky that strives to provide private education to low-income students from Appalachia, and around the world, by offering every student a no-tuition promise scholarship.

The EPG program functions to revitalize rural communities of Appalachia through entrepreneurship and equips students to be a change-maker in their own lives. Each year, the program chooses 20 freshmen to participate in the EPG experience over a two-year period. Wilson will be participating in a rigorous venture that will give students the opportunity to practice and implement social entrepreneurship in and out of the classroom. The first summer will be spent in an intensive six-week, hands-on curriculum designed to instill six core-learning principles.

Wilson is pursuing a double major in sociology and business administration at Berea College.

