Homewood graduate joins Berea College Entrepreneurship Institute

by

This summer, Homewood High School graduate and Berea College freshman Alex Wilson will be working to create economic change in Appalachia as a member of Berea College’s Entrepreneurship for the Public Good (EPG) Program.

Berea College is a small school in the mountains of eastern Kentucky that strives to provide private education to low-income students from Appalachia, and around the world, by offering every student a no-tuition promise scholarship.

The EPG program functions to revitalize rural communities of Appalachia through entrepreneurship and equips students to be a change-maker in their own lives. Each year, the program chooses 20 freshmen to participate in the EPG experience over a two-year period. Wilson will be participating in a rigorous venture that will give students the opportunity to practice and implement social entrepreneurship in and out of the classroom. The first summer will be spent in an intensive six-week, hands-on curriculum designed to instill six core-learning principles.

Wilson is pursuing a double major in sociology and business administration at Berea College.

Submitted by Alex Wilson.

Tags

by

May 2018

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View Past Issues