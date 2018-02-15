Homewood churches to follow Way of the Cross on March 30

× Expand Staff photo. Way of the Cross.

An Easter tradition returns with The Way of the Cross procession on Good Friday, March 30, at 2 p.m.

Members of several churches meet at Central Park and walk down Oxmoor Road, stopping at eight stations for scripture readings and prayers as participants take turns carrying an eight-foot cross.

The procession includes singing and bagpipes, said Rev. Joe Genau of Edgewood Presbyterian Church, where the hour-long procession ends.

Genau said Edgewood doesn’t have a complete list of participating churches until just before the event. However, the procession stops at Trinity United Methodist Church, All Saints' Episcopal and Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, among others.