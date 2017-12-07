Families gather for Homewood Christmas Parade

× 1 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Homewood Christmas Parade The Homewood Christmas Parade took place Wednesday, December 7 in Downtown Homewood. Families lined 18th St. S and wrapped around down 29th Ave. S. Parade guests included Mayor McBrayer, Homewood High School cheerleaders and the Mayfield Ice Cream cow. × 2 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Homewood Christmas Parade The Homewood Christmas Parade took place Wednesday, December 7 in Downtown Homewood. Families lined 18th St. S and wrapped around down 29th Ave. S. Parade guests included Mayor McBrayer, Homewood High School cheerleaders and the Mayfield Ice Cream cow. × 3 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Homewood Christmas Parade The Homewood Christmas Parade took place Wednesday, December 7 in Downtown Homewood. Families lined 18th St. S and wrapped around down 29th Ave. S. Parade guests included Mayor McBrayer, Homewood High School cheerleaders and the Mayfield Ice Cream cow. × 4 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Homewood Christmas Parade The Homewood Christmas Parade took place Wednesday, December 7 in Downtown Homewood. Families lined 18th St. S and wrapped around down 29th Ave. S. Parade guests included Mayor McBrayer, Homewood High School cheerleaders and the Mayfield Ice Cream cow. × 5 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Homewood Christmas Parade The Homewood Christmas Parade took place Wednesday, December 7 in Downtown Homewood. Families lined 18th St. S and wrapped around down 29th Ave. S. Parade guests included Mayor McBrayer, Homewood High School cheerleaders and the Mayfield Ice Cream cow. × 6 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Homewood Christmas Parade The Homewood Christmas Parade took place Wednesday, December 7 in Downtown Homewood. Families lined 18th St. S and wrapped around down 29th Ave. S. Parade guests included Mayor McBrayer, Homewood High School cheerleaders and the Mayfield Ice Cream cow. × 7 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Homewood Christmas Parade The Homewood Christmas Parade took place Wednesday, December 7 in Downtown Homewood. Families lined 18th St. S and wrapped around down 29th Ave. S. Parade guests included Mayor McBrayer, Homewood High School cheerleaders and the Mayfield Ice Cream cow. × 8 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Homewood Christmas Parade The Homewood Christmas Parade took place Wednesday, December 7 in Downtown Homewood. Families lined 18th St. S and wrapped around down 29th Ave. S. Parade guests included Mayor McBrayer, Homewood High School cheerleaders and the Mayfield Ice Cream cow. × 9 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Homewood Christmas Parade The Homewood Christmas Parade took place Wednesday, December 7 in Downtown Homewood. Families lined 18th St. S and wrapped around down 29th Ave. S. Parade guests included Mayor McBrayer, Homewood High School cheerleaders and the Mayfield Ice Cream cow. × 10 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Homewood Christmas Parade The Homewood Christmas Parade took place Wednesday, December 7 in Downtown Homewood. Families lined 18th St. S and wrapped around down 29th Ave. S. Parade guests included Mayor McBrayer, Homewood High School cheerleaders and the Mayfield Ice Cream cow. × 11 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Homewood Christmas Parade The Homewood Christmas Parade took place Wednesday, December 7 in Downtown Homewood. Families lined 18th St. S and wrapped around down 29th Ave. S. Parade guests included Mayor McBrayer, Homewood High School cheerleaders and the Mayfield Ice Cream cow. × 12 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley homewood christmas parade The Homewood Christmas Parade took place Wednesday, December 7 in Downtown Homewood. Families lined 18th St. S and wrapped around down 29th Ave. S. Parade guests included Mayor McBrayer, Homewood High School cheerleaders and the Mayfield Ice Cream cow. × 13 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Homewood Christmas Parade The Homewood Christmas Parade took place Wednesday, December 7 in Downtown Homewood. Families lined 18th St. S and wrapped around down 29th Ave. S. Parade guests included Mayor McBrayer, Homewood High School cheerleaders and the Mayfield Ice Cream cow. × 14 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Homewood Christmas Parade The Homewood Christmas Parade took place Wednesday, December 7 in Downtown Homewood. Families lined 18th St. S and wrapped around down 29th Ave. S. Parade guests included Mayor McBrayer, Homewood High School cheerleaders and the Mayfield Ice Cream cow. Prev Next

The Homewood Christmas Parade took place Wednesday, Dec. 7 in downtown Homewood. Families lined 18th Street South and wrapped around down 29th Avenue South. Parade attenders braved the cold weather to cheer on the cars, walkers and floats as they threw candy to the kids.

The historic Homewood Star was lit before the parade began. Parade guests included Mayor Scott McBrayer, Homewood High School cheerleaders and the Mayfield Ice Cream cow. Vendors walked around with light up toys for kids to wave around and participate in the event.

After the parade ended, the lighting of the Christmas Tree in front of Homewood City Hall took place.