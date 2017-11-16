Homewood celebrates holidays with Dec. 5 parade, star and tree lightings

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. This year’s Christmas parade will begin at the Homewood Library, travel east on Oxmoor Road, turn left onto 18th Street South, turn right onto 29th Avenue, turn left onto 19th Street, travel past City Hall, turn left onto 28th Avenue and travel to the intersection of 18th Street.

Homewood residents can get into the holiday spirit in a big way when the city hosts its annual Christmas parade downtown on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m.

The event will also feature the lighting of the iconic holiday star on 18th Street as the parade enters downtown, and the lighting of the Christmas tree at City Hall Plaza will follow the parade.

The parade typically includes about 60 entries, according to Rusty Holley, superintendent of Homewood Parks and Recreation.

Some of the event’s “mainstays” are the Homewood High School band, Homewood Library and the West Homewood Lions, Holley said.

Several awards will be given at the parade: Best Of Show, Most Holiday Spirit, Most Lights, Best Use Of Lights and Best Decorated.

The parade will begin at the Homewood Library, travel east on Oxmoor Road, turn left onto 18th Street South, turn right onto 29th Avenue, turn left onto 19th Street, travel past City Hall, turn left onto 28th Avenue and travel to the intersection of 18th Street.

Activities at City Hall Plaza include the arrival of Santa Claus.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce will serve cookies and hot chocolate during the star lighting, according to Executive Director Meredith Drennen.

In 2016, a light rain didn’t stop a large crowd from turning out to watch the parade, which included fire engines, classic cars, dancers, pageant queens and more.

“The event is something that is really looked forward to in the community,” Holley said.

For more information, go to homewoodparks.com.