Homewood author publishes 2nd book

Photo by Sydney Cromwell. Homewood resident Faustina Korley is the author of two books, the most recent of which, "Supernatural Assignments," was published in 2017.

Faustina Korley has six “children:” two sons, two daughters and two books.

“I call them my babies,” she said.

Korley immigrated from Ghana 26 years ago and has lived in Homewood 19 years. She is a tailor by trade, working for Gus Mayer at the Summit and DXL in Hoover, but said she has always loved to write. Beginning in 2006, she started to put her thoughts down on paper.

“I’ve always had a desire to write but never knew what I should write,” Korley said, adding that the beginning of her first book’s storyline struck her while in the shower.

Her first writing method was old school, with a physical pencil and paper. Korley said she didn’t know how to type on the computer in her home, but it was a supportive friend who encouraged her to make the leap from paper to keyboard.

“I was completely illiterate when it comes to computers,” she said. “Next thing I know, she brought me a laptop. She said, ‘I want to make you a modern writer.”

Her children — Emmanuel, David, Joy and Florence — helped Korley transfer her written work to the computer. She said it was frustrating at first to learn to type, but she pushed herself to keep going and now considers it an important part of her journey as an author.

Korley’s first book, “Seeing Beyond,” was published in 2009, and followed it with a sequel, “Supernatural Assignments,” in 2017. She described her main character as “the ideal man” as a Christian, husband and father who influences others’ life through visions he receives, and said she plans to write more in the series until she runs out of ideas.

“God has opened my imagination and allowed this to flow out,” Korley said. “It’s really fun to see things coming alive.”

Ideas can strike at any time. Korley is accustomed to carrying a notepad, or more recently a voice recorder on her phone, to jot down ideas that appear at work, at home or in her dreams. Her books are heavily inspired by her faith. In the future, she said she wants to write a book about marriage from her perspective as a divorcée.

Korley said she was “amazed” and proud when she first saw her book in print, that she had been able to make it a reality. She said she enjoys developing characters, bringing them to life to the point where they feel almost like friends.

“If it doesn’t make it to the best sellers list, my name is still out there, and that even makes me more proud of myself,” Korley said.

She also enjoys surprising people who wouldn’t expect a tailor to have a hidden talent for writing.

“Most people that know me, they know me to be a seamstress, and I’m good at it, but they don’t expect me to write a book. So when it came out, people were really surprised,” Korley said. “You put people in a box, they’re going to surprise you. Because we all have potential.

Korley’s books can be found on Amazon, Barnes and Noble or downloaded via iBook, Kindle or Scribd. She is hoping to have a finished manuscript for a third book by the end of 2018.