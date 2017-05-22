Holocaust survivor shares message of love and acceptance with John Carroll students

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School. Marion Blumenthal with a John Carroll student. Blumenthal recently visited the school to share her story.

Holocaust survivor Marion Blumenthal Lazan shared her story during a recent visit to John Carroll Catholic High School. The students were fascinated by her endurance and her message.

John Carroll history teacher Michael Gadilhe, who is the 2016 recipient of the Goldman Award for Excellence in Holocaust Education, invited Lazan to the school to share her story with the student body. Lazan has dedicated her life to delivering a message of racial and religious tolerance to both adults and children in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Israel.

She told the students about how her family found themselves trapped in Nazi Germany and how they immigrated to Holland hoping to reach the United States. Unfortunately, the country was occupied by Nazi Germany, and they would spend the next six years in prison camps, including Bergen-Belsen.

Her enthusiasm is fueled by her knowledge that the current generations to whom she speaks are the last to hear about the Holocaust firsthand from a living survivor. Lazan’s message was one of both remembrance and love, and to accept people for who they are. Touched by her inspiring story, the students gave her a standing ovation at the conclusion of her speech.

Before and after the event, they also had the opportunity to purchase copies of her book, “Four Perfect Pebbles,” which recounts her experience as a child during the Holocaust. Lazan took the time to autograph them for the students.

– Submitted by John Carroll Catholic High School.