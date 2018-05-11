HHS ROTC receives high marks in inspection

Homewood City Schools congratulates Cadet Colonel Sarahi Aguilera and the entire Homewood High School cadet corps on passing the AFJROTC Inspection with 14 Exceeds Standards and 4 Meets Standards grades.

This program is under the leadership of Colonel Michael Morgan and Master Sergeant Vincent Simmons. The AFJROTC was inspected by Chief Master Sergeant (retired) Bruce Kenny from the headquarters at the Holme Center, located at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery.

The unit was graded on many factors, including the cadets’ ability to run the program, maintain all uniform and equipment inventories, dress and appearance, attitudes, ability to prove that they have ownership of the program and demonstrate "service before self." Instructors were evaluated on their classroom instruction and ability to facilitate corps activities. The Homewood High School AFJROTC unit was praised by Kenny as being very close to one of the top in the nation and participates in numerous events spanning throughout Jefferson County and the surrounding area.

Additionally, Aguilera, commander of the AFJROTC Cadet Corps, was the recipient of a national award, the American Veterans National Award for outstanding leadership and academic grades in a JROTC program. This award is announced from AMVETS National Headquarters in Washingto,n D.C., and recognizes the achievements of AFJROTC cadets and fosters increased morale.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools.