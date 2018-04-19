HEC plans tree planting, indexing programs to celebrate Tree City status

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. Members of the Homewood Environmental Commission receive their Tree City USA plaque and signs from an Arbor Day Foundation representative in March.

Homewood became a Tree City USA for the first time this spring, and the Homewood Environmental Commission is planning several projects to add to the city’s greenery.

Tree City USA is a project of the Arbor Day Foundation, which recognizes 3,400 communities across the United States that meet four urban forestry standards: maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, celebrating Arbor Day and spending at least $2 per person each year on tree planting and maintenance.

Homewood must meet the standards of Tree City USA every year to maintain the status, including ongoing tree planting and maintenance, and HEC member Ryan Dye said the city has a particular challenge since so much of its land is residential.

“Ninety percent of Homewood’s land is privately owned, so it’s important to also encourage willing private land owners to support our tree canopy and plant new trees,” Dye said.

Between May 31 and June 15, Dye said the HEC will be promoting a voluntary tree planting program for residents, which will include discounted tree installations provided by three landscaping companies: Endless Summer Landscapes, Father Nature Landscapes and Curb Appeal. Prices vary from $150 to $550 based on the size of the tree and the services the landscaping companies are offering, such as consultations, labor, soil mix, mulch, water bags and a warranty.

In addition, the HEC wants to create an index of information on the city’s existing public trees, using a program called iTree to catalog locations and information. Cataloging these trees will likely require volunteer help once the program begins. “The commission is excited about this training, but it is still in the planning phases and there have not been any firm dates set,” Dye said.

Lastly, the city of Homewood received a plaque and road signs from the Arbor Day Foundation to celebrate the Tree City status. Dye said a ribbon-cutting will be held once the HEC decides where to put the signs.

Learn more about the Homewood Environmental Commission at homewoodal.net/environmentalcom.html.