Harry Potter fans gather at library's second annual Harry Potter Book Night

Harry Potter fans had the opportunity to celebrate their favorite books during Homewood Public Library's second annual Harry Potter Book Night. The event is nationwide, and each year the theme changes.

The 2017 theme was "The Professors of Hogwarts," so the crafts and stations focused more on the professors, said teen librarian Judith Wright. Library staffers look forward to Harry Potter Book Night, Wright said, because while there are people who are reading the series for the seventh or eighth time, "every day, every week," there is someone who comes into the library and picks up Harry Potter for the first time.

Crafts included creating kitten plates, modeled after Professor Dolores Umbridge's office decor; creating a team pennant for one of the Hogwarts Houses and writing Valentines to be delivered by "owl post." The Valentines would be sent to Children's of Alabama, Wright said. Other stations included a station where visitors could fight a troll, a station to get a wand and test it out and a Sorting Hat area.

Potterheads could also snack on Butterbeer and Honeydukes popcorn while watching Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone on a projector.