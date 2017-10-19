Grateful Dads ready to jam for schools foundation Nov. 9

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools Foundation. Bands perform at the Grateful Dads jam and fundraiser for the Homewood City Schools Foundation. This year’s event will be at Good People Brewing.

Dads (and moms) of Homewood students can support their schools at the Grateful Dads fundraiser on Nov. 9.

The fourth annual fundraiser is hosted by the Homewood City Schools Foundation at Good People Brewing in downtown Birmingham. Last year’s event raised more than $30,000, according to Foundation Director Mary Scott Pearson.

Grateful Dads is an evening of music performed by bands that feature Homewood fathers, as well as food and drinks.

The proceeds from the event are used for HCSF grants, which are given out twice a year. The foundation gave out about $100,000 in grants during the 2016-17 school year for new technology, training and support programs in every school.

The foundation also holds a competition between the schools to see which one can raise the most money, Pearson said, and last year those donations enabled HCSF to give each library a $1,000 grant for materials.

This year’s event will start at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are now available through the foundation members and through Eventbrite, by searching “Grateful Dads.”

Learn more about the event and sponsorship options at homewoodcityschoolsfoundation.com.