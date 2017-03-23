Give a new lease on life at the Restoration Run

× Expand Courtesy of Red Mountain Park Resolution Run Resolution Run at Red Mountain Park.

As runners hit the trails at Red Mountain Park, they’ll also be helping Birmingham residents in the greatest fight of their lives ― the struggle against addiction.

The Restoration Run, now in its third year, benefits the Will Bright Foundation, which supports people in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction as they take steps toward a normal life. Lisa Bright, one of the event organizers, said the foundation is looking for property to build a house for a residential recovery program, which will include job training and other fundamentals for a healthy life.

The Restoration Run has multiple distances, including a 5K, 15K and 1-mile fun run. Bright said one of the most popular options is not a race at all — the “sleep in” option lets people donate to the foundation and receive a T-shirt without having to get up and participate in the run.

Last year’s Restoration Run raised about $20,000 for the Will Bright Foundation.

The race trails wind through Red Mountain Park, including views of the city and historic mining areas. Bright said the location is a major incentive. “The run itself is beautiful,” she said.

Chipped timing has been added for the first time this year. At the end of the race, runners can enjoy Chick-fil-A and Starbucks along with more traditional running fuel like fruit and energy bars.

The Restoration Run will be April 29, with the 15K at 8 a.m., the 5K at 8:15 a.m. and the fun run at 9 a.m. Entry in the 15K is $40, while the 5K and “sleep in” fee is $30. The fun run is free to enter, but runners can pay $15 for a youth shirt, $20 for an adult short-sleeve shirt or $25 for an adult long-sleeve shirt.

Register at runsignup.com.