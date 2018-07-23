Get to know local law enforcement at National Night Out Aug. 7

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Homewood residents enjoy last year’s National Night Out on Aug. 1 in downtown Homewood.

Come get to know the men and women who protect and serve the community at National Night out on Aug. 7.

The event is free to attend and will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at West Homewood Farmers Market, 160 Oxmoor Road.

The market will be open and features produce from around 10 local farms and amenities from many local arts and crafts vendors. All your favorite local food truck vendors including Cantina’s, Saw’s Barbecue and more will be in attendance as well.

Members of the Homewood police and fire departments will be in attendance to talk with members of the community and display some of their vehicles and equipment, too. Police Sgt. John Carr said people should expect to see things like tactical gear, motor scouts, patrol vehicles, K9 officers and other things on display.

Families are encouraged to attend as there will be inflatables and other activities for kids.