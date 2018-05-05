GALLERY: We Love Homewood Day 2018

× 1 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 2 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 3 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 4 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 5 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 6 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 7 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 8 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 9 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 10 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 11 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 12 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 13 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 14 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 15 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 16 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 17 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 18 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 19 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 20 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 21 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 22 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 23 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 24 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 25 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 26 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 27 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 28 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 29 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 30 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 31 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 32 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 33 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 34 of 83 Expand Sydney Cromwell We Love Homewood Day was held at Central Park on May 5, 2018. × 35 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 36 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 37 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 38 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 39 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 40 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 41 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 42 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 43 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 44 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 45 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 46 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 47 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 48 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 49 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 50 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 51 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 52 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 53 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 54 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 55 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 56 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 57 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 58 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Frank Morgan from the Homewood Piggly Wiggly was given the 2018 Quality of Life Award during We Love Homewood Day. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 59 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 60 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 61 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 62 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Maggie Hightower and Anslee Ray wait for the parade portion of We Love Homewood Day to start. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 63 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 64 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Homewood City Schools Teachers of the Year were recognized during We Love Homewood Day. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 65 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 66 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Kids listen to music entertainment at We Love Homewood Day. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 67 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Kids listen to music entertainment at We Love Homewood Day. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 68 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Chris Culver dances with his daughter Smith during We Love Homewood Day. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 69 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Chris Culver dances with his daughter Smith during We Love Homewood Day. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 70 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mayor Scott McBrayer presents Frank Morgan from Piggly Wiggly with the 2018 Quality of Life Award as part of We Love Homewood Day. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 71 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 72 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 73 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The band Stars Live from Mississippi provided music for the festival portion of We Love Homewood Day. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 74 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The band Stars Live from Mississippi provided music for the festival portion of We Love Homewood Day. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 75 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 76 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Georgia Humphries slides down an inflatable slide at We Love Homewood Day. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 77 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. William Lary slides down an inflatable slide at We Love Homewood Day. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 78 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The band Stars Live from Mississippi provided music for the festival portion of We Love Homewood Day. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 79 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 80 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Chris Culver dances with his daughter Smith during We Love Homewood Day. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 81 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 82 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mary Bryant and Hattie Sciacca don red white and blue during We Love Homewood Day. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. × 83 of 83 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. We Love Homewood Day — held on May 5, 2018 — continued from Central Park into a parade that led to Edgewood. A street festival then followed the parade. Prev Next

A warm Saturday at Central Park greeted families on May 5 for the annual We Love Homewood Day celebration.

The day started with the We Love Homewood Day 5K through Edgewood, followed by a festival in Central Park with games, rides, food, music and more. The festival also featured a pep rally with the Homewood High School Patriot Band and a sidewalk chalk art contest.

The day closed with a parade from Homewood Public Library to downtown Edgewood, where residents participated in the street party with music and dancing.