Fundraiser supports student scholarships

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ashley Vann. Bob and Tondee Blalock with daughter Holly at the Rey of Hope Gala.

More than 325 people attended the fifth annual Rey of Hope Gala, benefiting Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School, on May 4 at The Club.

Guests enjoyed a cocktail reception and silent auction, featuring art, wine, football tickets and designer jewelry, before a delicious dinner and live auction, which included trips to Costa Rica, Grayton Beach, Sonoma Valley and more.

The event raised more than $427,000 to support the Ensley-based school. The funds from the gala are essential to the school’s operation and provide scholarships to deserving students from families with limited incomes.

Holy Family Cristo Rey combines rigorous academics with a unique corporate work-study program, giving students the skills and experience they need to not only persist in college, but also flourish in life.

To view our new video, debuted at the gala, or for more information, visit us at hfcristorey.org.

– Submitted by Ashley Vann/Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School.