Four-legged search and rescue

Photos by Sydney Cromwell. Red Mountain Search Dog Association co-founder Stephen Burton and Jemma. The Red Mountain Search Dog Association is a three-year-old group that trains humans and canines in scent tracking of missing persons. Photos by Sydney Cromwell. Bri, a search and rescue dog with the Red Mountain Search Dog Association, tracks down Geoff White by scent during a search drill at Turkey Creek Nature Preserve. Photos by Sydney Cromwell. From left, Janie Shelswell-White, Geoff White and Kenny Powell discuss wind direction during a search drill with Sadie at Turkey Creek Nature Preserve.

Geoff White picks a spot to hide in the woods of Turkey Creek Nature Preserve. Minutes later, the “missing person” can hear the faint jingling of a bell, meaning Bri the Belgian Malinois is on the hunt.

Nose hard at work, Bri quickly covers the ground between her and White. She pauses in front of him for a moment, confirming her find, then races back to her handler, Emily Smythies, to lead the search team back to her target.

In this game of hide and seek, everyone wants the searcher to win.

White, Smythies and Bri are all part of the Red Mountain Search Dog Association, a three-year-old volunteer organization with the goal of becoming the go-to search and rescue team for Central Alabama.

Red Mountain Search Dog Association was founded in 2014 by Mountain Brook resident Kenny Powell, Arthur Powell and Stephen Burton. They specialize in air scent detection for finding missing persons. Kenny Powell and her canine Sadie were the organization’s first pair to be certified as ready to participate in search and rescue missions. Two more dog and handler pairs are working toward theirfinal certification.

“It’s been slow because we had to learn everything. We knew nothing coming in,” Kenny Powell said. “It takes so many people to make it all work.”

Janie Shelswell-White, who works for the Homewood Police Foundation and as a photographer for the Homewood Police Department, was introduced to the organization by Kenny Powell about two years ago. Though her own husky wasn’t a good fit for search and rescue work, Shelswell-White was “instantly hooked” and decided to stay part of the team as a support role.

“I absolutely loved it,” she said.

Shelswell-White often works as a “flanker” during search drills, helping with navigation and communication. In addition to dog handling, the two-legged members of canine search and rescue teams also have to learn about first aid, survival skills, maps, orienteering and reading the wind and weather conditions. Since they communicate via radio, the team members must also have amateur radio operating licenses.

It takes a multi-person team for a search dog to function at its best.

“The handler needs to be able to focus on their dog and what the dog is doing. The support crew is not only handling the navigation and communicating with base, letting them know what’s going on, but we’re watching for things like tracking, evidence,” Shelswell-White said. “And we’re also watching their dog. After training with them for so long, you get to know the different dogs and the different kind of style of what they do and how they’re communicating. So you’re able to help the handler readtheir dog.”

The RMSDA trains together at least once per week, with each dog handler working individually with their canine every day. Their team includes a German shepherd, several Belgian Malinois, a poodle and a husky. White said a good search and rescue dog has to have the right temperament to stay focused on a task, work off-leash, respond to vocal commands and enjoy what is, to them, a game of hide-and-seek.

“We do this all year round. It’s every weekend, rain or shine. People don’t just get lost when it’s sunny and 80 degrees,” White said.

The dogs learn through drills where different team members or friends play the “missing person” and hide in the woods. After being given that person’s scent to track, the dogs are let loose, ranging far from their handlers as they search for traces of where the missing person has been.

They wear GPS collars as well as a bell, White said, so the handlers can track them and an actual missing person can hear the dog approach. The handlers track wind currents and guide the dogs toward areas where they’re more likely to catch the scent.

After the dog successfully finds the person and leads the search team to them, it’s time for a “big party,” White said. Toys, treats and vigorous praise from the entire team reinforce that they’ve been very good dogs.

“This is her job. She actually loves it,” Powell said of Sadie. “To her it’s hide and seek, and she just thinks it’s great fun.”

Since receiving their final certifications from the National Association of Search and Rescue (NASAR) in early 2017, Powell and Sadie have not yet been called out to an official search mission. But she wants to show local law enforcement what her team can do, especially as the RMSDA members keep working on their certifications and skills training.

While police often have narcotics detection or apprehension canine teams, those skillsets are different from search and rescue detection.

When a person goes missing, the RMSDA wants to be the team that first responders can turn to, without having to wait for a team from elsewhere in the state or region. Shelswell-White said she has seen the Homewood Police Department use out-of-state teams in the past because of a lack of local, certifiedsearch dogs.

“I love getting the exercise of course, but it’s fascinating to watch the dogs and to know that now I can be part of something that it could save a life. It may be too late in my life to go to the police academy, but this is a way that I can be a first responder and contribute, hopefully,” she said.

The RMSDA welcomes potential new team members, whether or not they have a dog, as well as anyone interested in seeing how they work. Shelswell-White said visitors are also welcome to “come sit out in the woods for us” by acting as the missing person in search drills.

Visit rmsda.org to learn more.