Former Homewood skater John Zimmerman IV to coach at Olympics

× Expand Courtesy of Solomon Crenshaw, Jr. John Zimmerman IV Bridge The bridge over Shades Creek Greenway that connects Homewood High to Lakeshore Drive is named after John Zimmerman IV, a professional figure skater and former Homewood resident.

John Zimmerman IV is decades removed from being an aspiring figure skater living in Homewood.

But the journey that took him to three United States pairs championships and a recent induction to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame is never far from his mind.

“All day, every day, man,” said Zimmerman, now a coach, when asked how often he thinks about his days of glory. “Everything I say and teach the skaters reminds me of what I’ve done and reminds me to learn more to become better myself each day to do better for the skaters that I teach.”

These days, the French pairs team of Vanessa James and Morgan Ciprès is benefiting from Zimmerman’s skating experience. He is coaching them as they get set to compete in Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Zimmerman spoke to the Homewood Star by phone from the Atlanta airport on Jan. 30, as he began his trip to South Korea. He recalled his junior high and high school years living in Homewood, from 1985 to 1992, and the days he would leave school early to practice at the Oxmoor Ice Lodge and Alpine Arena, which was located at Oxmoor Road and I-65.

“When you’re in junior high it’s not always a common thing to be an ice skater. I remember a lot of people looking at me with a puzzled look,” he said.

By high school, Zimmerman was competing nationally and training in Atlanta. He credited his Homewood High principal, Jack Farr, for allowing him to miss time from school to pursue his skating passion.

“I definitely thought so much of him for doing that. In fact, he was the first person I called when I arrived in Salt Lake City for the [2002] Olympics,” Zimmerman said.

He recalled being named Most Talented by his classmates during his senior year, but Zimmerman said he loves telling his students and other skaters that there is a bridge named after him in Homewood, which crosses the Shades Creek Greenway near Homewood High.

“I tell all my students all the time about it,” he said.

The former competitor, who concluded his skating career on a professional tour, said he is as excited today to head to the Olympics as when he was vying for medals.

“It’s like being a parent, I think,” he said. “You are very excited to see people you care about attain the highest results they can.

“[I’m] very enthusiastic, but also it’s very normal,” Zimmerman continued. “Vanessa has been there [to the Olympics] twice already, once with another partner and then with Morgan.”

While competing under the interlocking rings is not uncommon for either skater, contending for an Olympic medal is.

“They are way more excited to be contenders for a medal,” the coach said. “If we skate well at this event, we will be in a great position to have that shot.”

With skating partner Kyoko Ina, Zimmerman was the 2002 World bronze medalist and a three-time U.S. National champion. He and Ina competed at the 2002 Olympics, placing fifth.

Like so many athletes, his focus as a skater was on himself. Now as a coach, his view is broader.

“After I competed, I toured for 10 years and that, too, was about ‘me,’” he said. “I’m just happy I did it as well as I could for myself and took it as far as I could. I’m very satisfied with what I accomplished and to be inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame last week at the National Championships was the icing on the cake.”

Zimmerman has been married for 14 years to Italian-American skater Silvia Fontana. Their daughters Sofia and Eva are 5 and 4, respectively, and their son Jack is 17 months old.

“I really feel a complete devotion to my family,” Zimmerman continued. “Working hard as a husband and father alongside my beautiful wife, Sílvia, we are dedicated to our amazing children – Sofia, Eva and Jack – and students whom we teach in Wesley Chapel, Florida.”

He and his wife will train with their skaters for about a week in advance of the Olympics beginning in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Originally published by the Alabama NewsCenter. Sydney Cromwell contributed to this article.