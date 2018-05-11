Final Brookwood Live concert set for Thursday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sally Immel Brookwood Live is a live concert series hosted outside of Brookwood Village.

The three-week spring concert series at Brookwood Village will come to a close on Thursday, May 17.

Brookwood Live, a free concert series that features live music, outside dining, dancing and complimentary balloon art and face painting, started on May 3. This week, the final performance will take place from 5-9 p.m.

The Lamont Landers Band, an Alabama-based band which performs soul, funk and R&B music, will take the stage Thursday night.

For more information, go to shopbrookwoodvillage.com or http://facebook.com/brookwoodvillage/.