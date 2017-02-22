Exceptional Foundation preps for 13th annual Chili Cook-Off set for March 4

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. Chili Cook-Off The Annual Chili Cook-Off brings hundreds of chili fans to Brookwood Village to vote for their favorite.

Food, competition and a good cause are all once again on tap for the 13th installment of The Exceptional Foundation’s Chili Cook-Off.

The annual event, scheduled for March 4 at Brookwood Village, not only gives guests a chance to sample dozens of different chili recipes, but also raises money for the foundation’s social and recreational services for mentally and physically challenged individuals.

“Because we do not receive federal funding, proceeds from our fundraisers, such as the Chili Cook-Off, are a crucial source of funding for our programs,” said Executive Director Tricia Kirk.

More than 400 individuals with special needs come to The Exceptional Foundation to participate in activities and programs that fulfill needs not always met by educational resources.

This year, the Chili Cook-Off has been moved to the Macy’s parking lot at Brookwood Village to better accommodate the expected number of teams and guests.

An esteemed panel of judges, chosen from local chefs, food writers, local celebrities and regular community members, will determine which team is awarded the grand prize, as well as first runner-up and second runner-up, and guests can vote for the winner of the People’s Choice Award.

The Spirit Award will be given to the team with the best decorations, costumes or other demonstrations of event excitement.

Tickets can be purchased online or at The Exceptional Foundation next to Homewood Central Park for $10 in advance of the event, or $15 at the gate. Children 12 years of age and younger get in free.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, go to exceptionalfoundation.org.