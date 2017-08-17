Exceptional Foundation gears up for Dinnertainment fundraiser

× Expand Photo courtesy of Exceptional Foundation. Exceptional Foundation participants display their skills in a talent show at the Dinnertainment fundraiser for the foundation in September 2016.

The Exceptional Foundation is holding its fourth annual Dinnertainment fundraiser at the Country Club of Birmingham on Sept. 22.

The event includes a reception with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, an art show, a seated dinner and talent show that features participants of the foundation, which serves about 450 mentally and physically challenged adults and children each year at its Oxmoor Road facility.

About 30 foundation participants, ranging in age from 5 to their 70s, will show off their talents in song, dance and theatrical skits. This year’s Dinnertainment event will have a movie theme and include acts based on movies such “Grease” and “Rocky,” said Tricia Kirk, executive director of the foundation.

“It’s a happy event. It’s entertaining,” Kirk said. “It’s just a great way for us to show people we have real personalities.”

Part of the acts are planned, but the participants always do some ad lib, which can make it very interesting, Kirk said.

The night begins with the reception and art show at 6:30 p.m. and the dinner and show at 7:30 p.m. It usually lasts until about 9:30 p.m., Kirk said. Rob Conrad, a morning show host on the Magic 96.5 radio station, will serve as one of the emcees, she said.

Tickets are $150 each, but $2,000, $5,000 and $10,000 sponsorships that include 10 seats are available as well. The title sponsor is the Alabama Young CPAs. Seating is limited to about 400 people.

The event raised about $140,000 its first year in 2014, $145,000 in 2015 and $161,000 in 2016, according to the Exceptional Foundation website. This year’s goal is $170,000, Kirk said.

To order tickets or request more information, email Kirk at triciakirk@exceptionalfoundation.org, call 870-0776 or visit the group’s website at exceptionalfoundation.org.