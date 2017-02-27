Edgewood's newest neighbors

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. Three15 Edgewood resident Mandy Ray stands in front of Edgewood Station, the future home of her Three15 exercise studio. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro. Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro. A burger and mac ’n’ cheese from Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro. Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro Taylor and Ashley Ramirez of Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro. × 4 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro. Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro Macaroons from Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro. Prev Next

Edgewood residents are about to have three new neighbors.

In January and February, Michael Murray of Shannon Waltchack Commercial Realty announced the tenants of Edgewood Station, the service garage redeveloped into a retail development at 1017 Oxmoor Road: Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro, Three15 Studio and BarTaco, the 5,000-square-foot anchor tenant.

Shannon Waltchack acquired the service garage from the Pettus family in February 2016, but Murray said discussions over buying and repurposing that building extend all the way back to October 2014.

Since the purchase, Murray said work has been underway to refit the building for its two dining tenants downstairs and the exercise studio upstairs, which will be accessed by an external staircase.

When Shannon Waltchack turns over the building space to its three occupants — tentatively planned for March — Murray said Edgewood Station will have all new power and water, about 25 parking spots and a wide sidewalk to make room for outdoor seating.

Though there was a lot of interest in the property, Murray said he feels confident this tenant mix will be successful in Edgewood and avoid competition with the several existing restaurants across the street, including Saw’s BBQ, New York Pizza, Taco Mama, Sam’s Deli and Grill and Vinnie Baggs. Since parking is at a premium in Edgewood, that was also a factor in determining the new tenants.

“We felt like it was a good mix to spread the parking burden, so peak times for different tenants will be at different points in the day,” Murray said.

BarTaco currently has several other locations and the menu includes tacos, small plates, trays, rice bowls and rotisserie chicken, along with sides, fresh juices and cocktails.

Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro is an existing gluten-free cafe in Huntsville planning its second location.

“I live in the neighborhood, and I’ve been hearing for a year that the neighborhood wants coffee,” Murray said. “‘Gluten-free’ is a phrase you hear more and more, and there’s more demand for gluten-free products.”

Co-owners Taylor and Ashley Ramirez started the bakery in April 2013 using recipes Ashley Ramirez had developed after being diagnosed with celiac disease.

“We believe in being a good quality restaurant that happens to be gluten-free,” Taylor Ramirez said.

While he was initially a “pretty staunch critic” and was convinced he couldn’t give up pasta and bread, Taylor Ramirez said he began to enjoy his wife’s recipes. Everything in their kitchen has a lot of food science behind it, and he said they try to accommodate a wide variety of dietary needs.

Their menu features vegan options that Taylor Ramirez said are designed to offer similar flavors to the dishes with meat, as well as Paleo diet pancakes and meals that avoid common allergens such as milk, eggs and soy.

“If I was vegan, I would love to eat that. Now, how can we make that?” Taylor Ramirez said is the thought process behind some of their dishes.

The couple are developing a new menu as part of opening their Homewood location, which will include breakfast, lunch and Sunday brunch. Taylor Ramirez said a few of the menu items will include omelets, waffles, salads, sandwiches, burgers, tacos, soups and more.

Taylor Ramirez said Mason Dixon tries to promote “wholesome food,” purchasing ingredients that are GMO-free, from local farms and humane when possible. This includes Alabama eggs and bacon prepared in-house from humanely slaughtered pigs.

“Anything we sell, we made in-house,” Taylor Ramirez said.

When they decided to open a second Mason Dixon, the couple looked in Atlanta, Memphis and Nashville before deciding to stay in the state. Homewood matched the culture of the restaurant, Taylor Ramirez said, and they waited about a year and a half before finding the right spot.

“We’re really looking forward to joining the Homewood family. We’re really excited about being down in Birmingham,” he said.

The Homewood Mason Dixon will have a “Southern chic,” open air look similar to its Huntsville predecessor. Taylor Ramirez said they’re hoping to open this summer, ideally in June.

Upstairs, an Edgewood resident will be helping people sweat off the pounds with a new fitness studio concept. Mandy Ray, who moved to the area about two years ago, said classes at Three15 will be based on a simple concept: 15 minutes of cycling, 15 minutes of barre exercise and 15 minutes of strength and core work.

“When I describe the class format, I usually get the response, ‘I would love that. I could do that for 15 minutes,’” Ray said.

Ray has taught exercise classes about 20 years, and she said she was looking for an exercise routine that would challenge people while keeping them interested. When she couldn’t find an existing franchise that was the right fit, Ray developed her own.

“I have found through the years that people enjoy a structured exercise class, but it takes variety to keep them engaged,” Ray said. “It is no secret that we live in a society that wants everything to be quick, so I am excited about this new concept. This type of workout encompasses strengths from three different formats.”

Edgewood Station is the right spot for Three15, Ray said, because of the area’s accessibility, existing retail traffic and recent growth.

“I have had my eye on that spot since I saw it. An exercise studio is something that Edgewood doesn’t have,” Ray said.

Classes at Three15 will be held from early in the morning until late afternoon, and the studio will include a retail area for workout gear. Ray said she’s planning on a late April or early May opening.

For more information, visit bartaco.com, masondixonbakery.com and find Three15 Studio on Facebook.