Edgewood Open House features local businesses, family activities

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Retailers and participants gather for the Edgewood Open House.

Escape Under the Stars — an Edgewood Community Open House — will be Nov. 10 from 5-9 p.m. in downtown Edgewood.

“This is our fourth annual open house and will be centered around Broadway Street, which will be closed down,” organizer Carrie Holley said. “It will feature kids’ activities, a raffle, artisans, live music and, of course, the businesses of Edgewood.”

Local businesses taking part include: Escape Day Spa, Bella Bridesmaid, Ketcham & Co., Sprout n Pour, Homewood Antiques, Sam's Deli, Homewood Pharmacy, Edgewood Creamery, Vinnie Baggs, Taco Mama, Edgewood Frame Shop, Seguro Insurance, Art Alley, Willow Homes, Diamond Smiles, Sprout Flower Market, Urban Cookhouse and Shiki.

“The open house in the historic downtown Edgewood brings people together in our community and surrounding cities,” said Holley, co-owner of Escape Day Spa. “It gives our businesses a chance to work together and network to create a family night out that offers the arts, food and fellowship, while providing an opportunity to get to know the businesses and what we offer to the community.”

For more information go to theplacetoescape.com/blog or call 314-6062.