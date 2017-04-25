Early Joy League players help launch 60th consecutive season

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bill Hutto. Former Joy League players include, from left, Adelle Zaragoza Gilbert, Bob Smith and Sara Taylor Dillashaw.

Joy League Baseball in Homewood began its 60th consecutive season recently.

Several former players who helped the league get started participated in the occasion. Bob Smith, son of the league’s late founder John J. Smith, played in the league’s first game in 1958 as an 11-year-old.

Adelle Zaragoza Gilbert became the first girl to play in Joy League in 1975.

Sara Taylor Dillashaw was the second female player. Her dad coached, and she has a daughter playing this year, making her family a three-generation Joy League family.

– Submitted by Bill Hutto.