Eagle Scout builds HHS outdoor classroom

Homewood High School student Luke Sartor worked both inside and outside his school this year.

Luke’s Eagle Scout project was to build an outdoor classroom at HHS by the freshmen wing. Through his leadership in getting donations for this project, along with a HCS Foundation Grant that was awarded to science teacher Kelly Roth, the school’s outdoor classroom is becoming a reality.

Next year, students and teachers will be able to enjoy some great class time in the school’s new outdoor classroom.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools.