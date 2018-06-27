Dust off your costumes: Twilight 5K Retro Run returns July 28

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. Costumes are encouraged for the Retro Run 5K, which features an after party following the run through downtown Homewood.

It’s time to dig out your old hot pants, tube socks, aviator shades and polyester slacks.

The annual Trak Shak Twilight 5K Retro Run returns to downtown Homewood on Saturday, July 28, at 7 p.m.

The event doesn’t take itself too seriously, with an average of about 500 participating runners dressing up as pop-culture icons or wearing period clothing.

The event, including the afterparty, is “real laid back,” said race director Jeff Martinez at the Trak Shak.

“Everybody hangs out after the 5K, enjoys some good tunes, good food, good drinks and a little entertainment, courtesy of some creative costumes,” he said, referring to the annual costume contest.

Some of the notable costumes entries in the past have included Prince, Michael Jackson, Forrest Gump and a duo that ran the race in costumes based on the movie “Weekend at Bernie’s,” according to Martinez.

All contest participants must also run the 5K. The crowd picks its favorite costume, and the winner gets a $100 gift card to The Trak Shak and $100 cash.

DJ Karen will provide the music at the afterparty, playing hits from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. Runners will be able to enjoy non-alcoholic beverages, as well as craft beers. They’ll also get coupons for discounted meals from local restaurants.

Martinez said organizers also hope to offer “a boat load” of door prizes.

The race fee is $35 ($30 through July 25) with a $2.50 sign-up fee. To sign up, go to sites.runsignup.com/Race/AL/Homewood/2014TrakShakRetroRun5K.

For more information, go to trakshak.com.