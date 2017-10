Our Lady of Sorrows (OLS) Cub Scout Pack 237 had the honors of retiring the flag at a recent John Carroll Catholic High School home football game. They volunteered their time to participate in the event at the request of the high school. The student scouts included fourth graders Bo Burke, Charles Courtney and Joseph Hails and third graders Charlie Ferino and John Hails.

-Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.