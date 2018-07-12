Creative Montessori School student honored by Duke TIP program

× Expand Photo courtesy of Creative Montessori School Claudia Williams received exceptional scores on the PSAT 8/9.

Claudia Williams, a rising seventh grade student from Creative Montessori School, is among the students being honored by the Duke University Talent Identification Program (TIP) for their exceptional scores on the PSAT 8/9. She will be recognized at a ceremony at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in May 2019.

Duke TIP’s 4th–6th Grade Talent Search identifies students across the United States who have scored at or above the 95th percentile on a grade-level standardized test. As part of the program, these students are invited to take an above-level standardized test, the PSAT 8/9, to learn more about their abilities. Duke TIP then hosts annual recognition ceremonies to honor the students who scored the highest.

Of 9,635 4th-6th grade students who took the PSAT 8/9 through Duke TIP this year, only 879 scored high enough to qualify for this special recognition. To qualify, a student must score in the top 10 percent on the PSAT 8/9 when compared to national test takers that are four grades above the TIP participant’s current grade level.

For more information on the 4th–6th Grade Talent Search, as well as Duke TIP’s 7th Grade Talent Search, visit tip.duke.edu.

Submitted by Creative Montessori School.