Creative Montessori getting in the groove for annual Elvis Ball

× Expand Photo courtesy of Creative Montessori School. Elvis Ball The 2016 Elvis Ball was at Old Car Heaven.

Spring won’t officially hit until later in the month, but the organizers of the annual Elvis Ball benefiting Creative Montessori School will thaw out the area by bringing the spirit of warm Hawaiian breezes by way of the King.

The third annual Elvis Ball will maintain its crowd-favorite Las Vegas theme, but also will incorporate the spirit of Elvis Presley’s 14th album and fan-favorite film, “Blue Hawaii.”

The event is March 4 at WorkPlay in downtown Birmingham.

The fundraising event will once again feature renowned Elvis impersonator David Lee, as well as the ’70s disco musical stylings of DJ Stevo.

In true Las Vegas style, guests will be able to take part in casino-style games as well as both a silent and live auction.

Urban Cookhouse and Rojo will provide food for the event, and there will be complimentary beer and wine, and a cash bar.

Tickets are $50 each, or a full table for eight can be reserved for $800.

All proceeds raised at the Elvis Ball go to benefit Creative Montessori’s programs for students 18 months to sixth grade.

“CMS strives to maintain affordable tuition so children from varying socioeconomic backgrounds can receive the exceptional education offered. Fundraisers like the Elvis Ball are extremely important to the school,” school officials said.

Tickets are available at Sanctuary Salon or online at cmskids.org.