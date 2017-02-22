Cornapalooza tournament scheduled for March 19

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Athletic Foundation. Cornapalooza Last year’s winning Cornapalooza tournament team.

The Homewood Athletic Foundation is bringing back its Cornapalooza cornhole tournament to help fund grants for coaches in Homewood City Schools.

This year’s Cornapalooza is from 1-5 p.m. on March 19 at Red Hills Brewery. HAF member John Wallace said teams will pay to compete against each other in cornhole, a beanbag toss game. Spectators also can purchase tickets for $25, which Wallace said gives them lunch, two beers and the chance to enjoy music and play casual cornhole games.

Wallace said Homewood High School coaches will officiate the tournament and have the “opportunity to heckle local Homewood celebrities as they struggle to play cornhole.”

Last year’s Cornapalooza raised $10,000, and Wallace said proceeds are used to grant requests from HHS and HMS coaches for items and events for student athletes.

“It is a great time to get everyone together for a good cause and have some fun. Homewood is such a bustling community that it is rare everyone has time to fellowship and relax.

This event provides fellowship and raises money for a great cause,” Wallace said.

Teams can enter with a $500 registration fee and will receive lunch, drinks and T-shirts, as well as the chance to compete for prizes. Go to homewoodaf.org for more information.