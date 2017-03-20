Cornapalooza celebrates, raises funds for second year

1 of 18
Emily Featherston
Spring may have only officially started on Monday, but Sunday afternoon proved to be just as pleasant for the second installment of the Homewood Athletic Foundation's Cornapalooza.
The second annual cornhole tournament was held at Red Hills Brewing Company and brought together cornhole fans of all ages for an afternoon of fun.
The tournament was won by "Team Paul Beasley" made up of Patrick Reed and Scott Sparks, who were playing for the aforementioned Paul Beasley due to his absence.
Reed and Sparks opted to donate their $500 cash prize back to the foundation and were instead awarded a set of the newly-designed Homewood cornhole boards.
The event served as a fundraiser for the foundation, which provides grants and scholarships for Homewood teams and athletes.