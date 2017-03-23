Concert to provide scholarships for Samford students

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samford Legacy League. The Annie Moses Band.

The annual Samford Scholarship Gala, hosted by the Legacy League, returns this month with a concert to raise money for need-based financial aid.

This year’s performers will be the Annie Moses Band, a group of Juilliard-trained siblings who mix jazz, classical and folk styles in their music. The band has played at Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry and several times on PBS.

The gala is part of the annual Scholarship Celebration, which provides scholarships to Samford students with significant financial need or difficult circumstances.

Legacy League Director of Development Sharon Smith said the gala is April 27 at Mountain Brook Community Church, with the reception at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by the concert. Standard reservations provide patrons with a seated dinner and the 90-minute concert. Deluxe reservations include a reception with the members of the Annie Moses Band, preferred concert seating and an event photo.

Standard reservations are $100 per person ($50 of which is tax-deductible), and deluxe reservations are $135 per person ($70 of which is tax-deductible).

There are also eight- and 10-person table options that can be reserved.

Reservations must be made by April 21. For more information and online reservations, go to samford.edu/legacyleague. For questions, call 726-2807.