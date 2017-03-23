City adds night hunt to Easter egg event

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Parks and Recreation. In addition to plastic eggs filled with candy, there also will be prize eggs scattered throughout West Homewood Park during the April 8 Easter egg hunt.

Be sure to bring a flashlight to this year’s Homewood Parks and Recreation Easter egg hunt. The city has added a nighttime hunt for older children in search of eggs and the candy within them.

David Primus of the Homewood Parks and Recreation Department said this year’s egg hunt is April 8 at West Homewood Park, and the hunts are divided by age group up to 11 years old.

Children ages 1 to 4 will search for eggs in the park at 6:30 p.m., while 5- to 6-year-olds will have a sunset hunt at 7 p.m. The new night hunt is at 7:20 p.m. for children ages 7 to 11.

All kids must hunt within their own age group, Primus said.

In addition to plastic eggs filled with candy, there also will be prize eggs scattered throughout the park. These will be a different shape or color, and the kids who find them can redeem the eggs for special prizes at the end of the egg hunt. There also will be games and bounce houses, and the Easter Bunny will be present for pictures.

For more information, go to homewoodparks.com/special-events/easter-egg-hunt.