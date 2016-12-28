Church provides gallery space for emerging artists

× Expand Emily Featherston Cumberland Art Gallery The Joy Gallery at Homewood Cumberland Presbyterian Church showcases the work of local artists in one-month installments and is open to the public for viewing and to purchase works.

Tucked in the administrative hallway of Homewood Cumberland Presbyterian Church is a small, quiet room that houses something unexpected: a working art gallery.

The Joy Gallery was created in 2012 and showcases the work of local emerging and established artists who need a place to display and sell their work.

Like most traditional art galleries, the Joy Gallery holds shows for a particular artist or couple of artists at a time, even holding openings for the exhibits.

Curator Tom Dameron, a longtime Homewood resident and member of the church, said the idea for the gallery came after the Great Recession, when many of the galleries that held the works of lesser-known artists were forced to close.

Dameron is an artist himself, who said he usually works in drawing and etching, and whose work portfolio is also on display at the gallery. He said the Joy Gallery was designed to allow local artists a place to exhibit their work while also educating church and community members about culture and art.

“The art brings people together,” he said, adding he’s found the artists enjoy being a part of the process.

The artists show their pieces for a month at a time, with the gallery open during the week, during church service times and by appointment. The proceeds of the art sales go directly back to the local artists, who are only asked to pay a 10 percent donation to the church, which keeps the gallery funded.

“We wanted to make this as stress-free as possible,” Dameron said. He and fellow curator Maud Coirier-Belser, who is also an accomplished artist, do everything from hanging the pieces in the gallery to getting snacks for the openings.

Artists also are asked to donate a piece after the show closes. The hall the Joy Gallery sits in is lined with pieces from the first show in 2012 to the most recent.

Pastor Derek Jacks said he has been supportive of the gallery since the idea originated, as he thinks it fulfills the church’s ultimate goals by reaching out to both artists and those interested in art.

“We want to encourage artists,” Jacks said. “We want to let them know that they are appreciated in the church. At least in our church.”

Jacks said he thinks artists often feel alienated by religion, and that churches are often afraid of creativity, but that art and the Gospel go hand in hand.

“When you can do what you feel gifted to do, that’s a blessing in and of itself,” he said.

Dameron agreed, and said part of the reason they wanted to form the gallery in the first place was to validate creative expression within the church.

“Maud and I firmly believe that having the gift to be an artist comes from God,” he said, “so therefore what better place to share art and culture than a church.”

The January showcase will feature the work of Jamison Harper and will run from Jan. 8 to Jan. 29. The opening reception will be Jan. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Homewood Cumberland Presbyterian church is at 513 Columbiana Road. The gallery is usually open from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and during church service times. The art can also be seen by appointment by contacting Dameron at 942-3051.

For more information, go to thejoygallery.org.