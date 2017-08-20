Chirps and Chips features casino games, raptors

× 1 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 people gathered for the Alabama Wildlife Center's fundraiser, Chirps and Chips, for casino-style gaming, a meet and greet with local raptors, live music and a silent auction on Aug. 19, 2017. × 2 of 15 Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. About 300 people gathered for the Alabama Wildlife Center's fundraiser, Chirps and Chips, for casino-style gaming, a meet and greet with local raptors, live music and a silent auction on Aug. 19, 2017. × 3 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 people gathered for the Alabama Wildlife Center's fundraiser, Chirps and Chips, for casino-style gaming, a meet and greet with local raptors, live music and a silent auction on Aug. 19, 2017. × 4 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 people gathered for the Alabama Wildlife Center's fundraiser, Chirps and Chips, for casino-style gaming, a meet and greet with local raptors, live music and a silent auction on Aug. 19, 2017. × 5 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 people gathered for the Alabama Wildlife Center's fundraiser, Chirps and Chips, for casino-style gaming, a meet and greet with local raptors, live music and a silent auction on Aug. 19, 2017. × 6 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 people gathered for the Alabama Wildlife Center's fundraiser, Chirps and Chips, for casino-style gaming, a meet and greet with local raptors, live music and a silent auction on Aug. 19, 2017. × 7 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 people gathered for the Alabama Wildlife Center's fundraiser, Chirps and Chips, for casino-style gaming, a meet and greet with local raptors, live music and a silent auction on Aug. 19, 2017. × 8 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 people gathered for the Alabama Wildlife Center's fundraiser, Chirps and Chips, for casino-style gaming, a meet and greet with local raptors, live music and a silent auction on Aug. 19, 2017. × 9 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 people gathered for the Alabama Wildlife Center's fundraiser, Chirps and Chips, for casino-style gaming, a meet and greet with local raptors, live music and a silent auction on Aug. 19, 2017. × 10 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 people gathered for the Alabama Wildlife Center's fundraiser, Chirps and Chips, for casino-style gaming, a meet and greet with local raptors, live music and a silent auction on Aug. 19, 2017. × 11 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 people gathered for the Alabama Wildlife Center's fundraiser, Chirps and Chips, for casino-style gaming, a meet and greet with local raptors, live music and a silent auction on Aug. 19, 2017. × 12 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 people gathered for the Alabama Wildlife Center's fundraiser, Chirps and Chips, for casino-style gaming, a meet and greet with local raptors, live music and a silent auction on Aug. 19, 2017. × 13 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 people gathered for the Alabama Wildlife Center's fundraiser, Chirps and Chips, for casino-style gaming, a meet and greet with local raptors, live music and a silent auction on Aug. 19, 2017. × 14 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 people gathered for the Alabama Wildlife Center's fundraiser, Chirps and Chips, for casino-style gaming, a meet and greet with local raptors, live music and a silent auction on Aug. 19, 2017. × 15 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. About 300 people gathered for the Alabama Wildlife Center's fundraiser, Chirps and Chips, for casino-style gaming, a meet and greet with local raptors, live music and a silent auction on Aug. 19, 2017. Prev Next

The Alabama Wildlife Center held one of their major annual fundraisers, Chirps and Chips on the evening of Aug. 19 at Rosewood Hall.

The event, put on by the center's junior board, attracted about 300 people, said executive director Doug Adair. Chirps and Chips featured a meet and greet with a few of the center's education raptors, including a red-tailed hawk, a barred owl and a Eurasian eagle owl, live music, casino-style gaming tables and a silent auction. Proceeds from the silent auction and the event will go towards conservation outreach and rehabilitation and rescue efforts for local birds.

"Every year the Alabama Wildlife Center cares for almost 2,000 of Alabama's orphaned or injured birds," Adair said, adding that the birds typically come from over 100 different species.

Funds will also go toward the construction of a new enclosure that will be the home of a Eurasian eagle owl as well as two bald eagles in the conservation and education program for the center.

"It [the fundraiser] is important for our operation support and it allows us to make many of the exciting improvements and additions that are underway," Adair said. "It really is a fun event where you can meet the ... education raptors; you can have a great time."