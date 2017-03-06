Chili cookoff raises over $400,000 for Exceptional Foundation

1 of 54
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Even babies got a taste of the chili samples at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
The 2017 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff included 119 competing teams.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Some teams showed off previous years' trophies to entice visitors.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
People taste-test chili at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Kids enjoy face painting at the chili cookoff.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Regions Bank team at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff teams serve up their best chili recipes.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff at Brookwood Village on March 4.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Many teams ran out of chili before the end of the event due to the number of visitors.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff featured beer, cornhole, kids games and plenty of chili to try.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff also welcomed four-legged guests.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
The Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff at Brookwood Village on March 4.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff taste-testers.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
One of the 119 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff teams.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
The Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff is one of the largest fundraisers for the Exceptional Foundation each year.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff teams serve up chili.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff on March 4 at Brookwood Village.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
A cookoff chef talks with taste-testers.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Face painting was among the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff kids activities.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
The Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff featured 119 teams.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Several teams had themed and decorated tables.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff guests try samples of different teams' chili.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Many people brought pets with them to enjoy the chili cookoff.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
A Fetch representative shares a tray of chili samples.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Kids play cornhole at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
The Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff at Brookwood Village.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Some Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff teams included young chefs.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
The Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff on March 4.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Teams decorated their tents for the Spirit Award.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Teams decorated their tents for a shot at the Spirit Award.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff guests enjoy food, drinks and music.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff teams serve up chili.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Many dogs accompanied their owners to try out chili recipes.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
The Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff was held at Brookwood Village on March 4.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
The kids zone included coloring, face painting and other activities.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
The kids zone included face painting and other activities.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Kids make bead jewelry at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff kids zone.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Children enjoy cornhole at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
A dress-up photo booth at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
The Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff raised over $400,000.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Kids dance at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Kids enjoy music from Teenage Daddy at Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Teenage Daddy performs at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
The Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff was held at Brookwood Village on March 4.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Steel City Pops sold popsicles to take off the heat from the chili.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
The Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff featured music, drinks, activities and plenty of chili.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Kids listen to Teenage Daddy perform.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Exceptional Foundation Executive Director Tricia Kirk speaks at the cookoff.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff teams listen to the awards announcement.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Andy Jordan presents trophies at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
M & B Hangers won the first runner up trophy at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
CBRE won the People's Choice award.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
First Commercial Bank won the Exceptional Choice trophy.
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff
Dogs and humans enjoyed chili samples at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff.
Another team took home the pepper-covered trophy in the 13th annual Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff, held at Brookwood Village on March 4.
The cookoff is one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the foundation, and this year's event raised over $400,000. The funds support the Exceptional Foundation's programs for people with special needs.
"Who would've ever thought 13 years ago that people would pay to make chili, and people would pay to eat chili," Exceptional Foundation Executive Director Tricia Kirk said. "All of you have changed someone's life today."
Visitors to the cookoff got free samples from as many of the chili teams as they could handle, as well as the opportunity to vote for their favorite recipe. The cookoff also featured beer, Steel City Pops, music from Teenage Daddy, cornhole and kids activities such as face painting and coloring.
This year's Spirit Award winner was the AmWINS Group's team, "Chillin' with my Gnomies." Second place went to IberiaBank and third place went to Direct Path.
First Commercial Bank won the Exceptional Choice award and CBRE won the People's Choice trophy. The Grand Prize winner was Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, with M & B Hangers winning first runner-up and Heninger Garrison Davis taking second runner-up.