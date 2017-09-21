Chamber to host classic at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce. The Homewood Chamber Golf Classic will be hosted at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley on Oct. 26.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce will host its largest annual fundraiser, the Homewood Chamber Golf Classic, at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley on Thursday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and there will be coffee and biscuits prior to the 9 a.m. shotgun start, according to Sarah Anne Elliott, communications manager for the chamber.

After playing 18 holes on the Valley Course, participants will eat lunch catered by a chamber member restaurant. Members will also donate door prizes.

The number of golfers is capped at about 128, or 32 teams of four players, according to Elliott.

“People love getting out of the office to enjoy a gorgeous fall day of golf and networking,” Elliott said.

Their enjoyment is heightened by the quality of The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, which Elliott called “a world-class facility” with “impeccably kept greens” that is also easily accessible for many Chamber members.

Much of the money raised from the golf tournament is used to fund scholarships for Homewood High School students, according to Elliott.

“The chamber believes in the importance of investing in the community’s future business leaders,” she said.

The golf course is located at 100 Sunbelt Parkway.

For more information, including registration and sponsorships, call 871-5631 or go to homewoodchamber.org.