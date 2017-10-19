Chamber to host 17th annual open house

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce wants to encourage residents to shop local for their Christmas presents during the annual Holiday Open House.

This is the 17th year of the event, which centers on downtown businesses on 18th Street. The Holiday Open House is an opportunity for stores to keep their doors open later and offer sales, refreshments and other entertainment for shoppers. The chamber said there will also be local musicians performing holiday songs.

The Holiday Open House will include a “Homewood for the Holidays” trolley that shoppers can ride through downtown and the chance to get a photo with Santa Claus.

The open house will be Nov. 2 beginning at 5 p.m. The chamber’s goal is to promote and support the success of local businesses and connect them with local consumers.

Visit homewoodchamber.org for more information.