OLS honors July 4th Fest volunteers

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Pastor Rev. Msgr. Martin Muller and (left to right) Suzanne Corso, Melanie Falconer and Ann Hardin enjoy the appreciation dinner for Independence Day festival volunteers and their families.

Volunteers and their families were treated to a catered dinner in thanks of their efforts for a successful 68th Annual Independence Day Festival at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Homewood.

During the dinner, pastor Rev. Msgr. Martin Muller said that the parish is outstanding in many ways and the dinner is “a small token of our many thanks.” He touted the spirit of OLS, its sense of community and fellowship. “We do it by the grace of God,” he told some 200 people at the appreciation dinner on July 26 in the parish hall.

“I cannot tell you how hard people worked,” he said. He also said that he cannot express enough praise to the Knights of Columbus Council 4304 for organizing the festival.

Grand Knight Chad Gentry offered his gratitude before awarding the proceeds. “I think we really had a great festival this year,” he said. “Many thanks to many, many folks.”

Mary Jane Dorn, principal of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School, accepted a check on behalf of the school, which shares its facilities with the Parish School of Religion. Muller accepted a check on behalf of the parish’s St. Vincent DePaul Charity Fund. He said some of the money will go to Equal Access Birmingham (EAB), a UAB-based, medical student-run free clinic for people who are underserved, uninsured or underinsured.

“I can’t think of a better charity at this moment than getting medical care to the homeless,” Muller said. The remainder of the proceeds will be used by the Knights.

