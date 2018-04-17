Marriage announcement

× 1 of 2 Expand Tripp and Christina Norwood were married in Park City, Utah, in February and spent their honeymoon skiing several mountains in the area. × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Howard James “Tripp” Norwood III and Christina Elizabeth Wall were married on Feb. 13, 2018 at the St. Regis Deer Valley in Park City, Utah, by the bride’s grandfather.

Their wedding was a small ceremony and dinner with their immediate family. They spent their honeymoon skiing several mountains in Utah including Deer Valley, Park City, Canyons, Solitude, Alta and Snowbird.

Christina is a sixth generation attorney in her family and has been practicing law for over 10 years. She previously specialized in personal injury law but now focuses on real estate. Christina grew up in Edgewood until sixth grade and then moved to Hoover. She moved back to Homewood in 2008 and the couple currently resides in Homewood in Forest Brook.

When Christina isn’t working, she enjoys working out, playing tennis and kickball and spending time with their two golden retrievers, Asher and Sadie Mae.

Tripp is the owner of Outdoor Construction Services, LLC, which specializes in concrete work, excavating and drainage.

Tripp has a passion for cars and is involved in the Porsche Club of America. He enjoys spending weekends on the track at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham and other tracks throughout the Southeast. He has just been accepted in the Porsche Club Racing program and will be racing at different tracks across the country.

Tripp and Christina enjoy snow skiing and take multiple trips to the Rocky Mountains every year.

Submitted by Christina Norwood.