July 4 Festival brings crowd

Layton Dudley
July 4 Festival
The City of Homewood and the Homewood Parks & Recreation Board held a festival to celebrate July 4th in Downtown Homewood. From 5 - 9 p.m. attendees enjoyed food trucks, games, rides and music culminating with viewing the Thunder on the Mountain fireworks show. The festival was family friendly with multiple bounce houses for young kids to enjoy.
The City of Homewood and the Homewood Parks & Recreation Board held a festival to celebrate July 4th in Downtown Homewood. The festival was held on a couple blocks of 18th Street South and an additional block on 29th Ave. South. Some businesses along the blocks were open while others remained closed for the holiday.
From 5 - 9 p.m. attendees enjoyed games, rides and music culminating with viewing the Thunder on the Mountain fireworks show. Multiple food trucks were parked around the festival including Pandy's with snow cones and City Bowls. DJ Sillz provided music while festival attendees walked between the attractions. The festival was family-friendly with multiple bounce houses for young kids to enjoy.