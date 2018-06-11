Carlisle and Thornton receive Outstanding Christian Service Award

× Expand Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Pictured from left to right: Jack Carlisle, OLS Principal Mary Jane Dorn and Ruby Thornton.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School has named its 2018 Outstanding Christian Service Award recipients.

Jack Carlisle and Ruby Thornton were honored with this annual award that is traditionally given to a boy and girl of the eighth grade graduating class, who have shown a Christ-like example in their everyday life. The students were chosen by the OLS teachers based on the students’ constant service to others, as well as their outstanding Christian attitude and behavior.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.