Candy, costume themed events for youth abound at library

× Expand Photo illustration by Sarah Finnegan. Enjoy candy, games and other spooky treats at the library for Halloween.

When it comes to Halloween events this month, Homewood Public Library is the place to be. The library will offer trick-or-treating from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the children’s desk on Halloween itself, but it will also host a variety of events for youth of all ages.

Children

► What: Creepy Cupcake Wars

► When: Thursday, Oct. 5, 3:30 p.m.

Round Auditorium

Fourth through seventh graders are invited to test their cupcake decorating skills to see who can make the creepiest creation. Online registration required.

► What: Goosebumps Gala

► When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 10:30 a.m.

Round Auditorium

Kids of all ages are encouraged to don their Halloween costume a week early and come out for a morning of games, crafts and treats.

► What: Slime Time

► When: Monday, Oct. 23, 3:30

Round Auditorium

Make-your-own slime is a popular craft these days, and fourth through seventh graders are invited to stop by after school for a chance to make a batch at the library.

► What: Pirate and Princess Night

► When: Thursday, Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m.

Large Auditorium

Special guests will headline a swashbuckling and tiara parading evening as Schaeffer Eye Center presents an event of treats and tricks, snacks and games.

► What: October Fest Book Party with Father Goose

► When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 4:30 p.m.

Large Auditorium

Charles Ghigna, otherwise known as Father Goose, will celebrate the launch of his new book, “First Times,” with snacks, games, prizes and giveaways.

► What: Candy Corn Day

► When: Monday, Oct. 30, 3:30 p.m.

Round Auditorium

A classic fall candy will get its own celebration, complete with candy corn-themed games, snacks and crafts.

Teens

► What: Spooky Cookie Making

► When: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 4 p.m.

Room 101

Sixth through 12th graders are invited to show their decorating skills while learning different skills in a cookie making workshop with a spooky twist. Supplies will be provided, but online registration is required.

► What: Caramel Apple Workshop

► When: Thursday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m.

Room 101

Middle and high school students can stop by after school to make a caramel apple with their favorite toppings. Supplies provided and online registration required.

For more information, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.