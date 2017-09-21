Candy, costume themed events for youth abound at library

When it comes to Halloween events this month, Homewood Public Library is the place to be. The library will offer trick-or-treating from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the children’s desk on Halloween itself, but it will also host a variety of events for youth of all ages.

Children

What: Creepy Cupcake Wars

When: Thursday, Oct. 5, 3:30 p.m.

Round Auditorium

Fourth through seventh graders are invited to test their cupcake decorating skills to see who can make the creepiest creation. Online registration required.

What: Goosebumps Gala

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 10:30 a.m.

Round Auditorium

Kids of all ages are encouraged to don their Halloween costume a week early and come out for a morning of games, crafts and treats.

What: Slime Time

When: Monday, Oct. 23, 3:30

Round Auditorium

Make-your-own slime is a popular craft these days, and fourth through seventh graders are invited to stop by after school for a chance to make a batch at the library.

What: Pirate and Princess Night

When: Thursday, Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m.

Large Auditorium

Special guests will headline a swashbuckling and tiara parading evening as Schaeffer Eye Center presents an event of treats and tricks, snacks and games.

What: October Fest Book Party with Father Goose

When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 4:30 p.m.

Large Auditorium

Charles Ghigna, otherwise known as Father Goose, will celebrate the launch of his new book, “First Times,” with snacks, games, prizes and giveaways.

What: Candy Corn Day

When: Monday, Oct. 30, 3:30 p.m.

Round Auditorium

A classic fall candy will get its own celebration, complete with candy corn-themed games, snacks and crafts.

Teens

What: Spooky Cookie Making

When: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 4 p.m.

Room 101

Sixth through 12th graders are invited to show their decorating skills while learning different skills in a cookie making workshop with a spooky twist. Supplies will be provided, but online registration is required.

What: Caramel Apple Workshop

When: Thursday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m.

Room 101

Middle and high school students can stop by after school to make a caramel apple with their favorite toppings. Supplies provided and online registration required.

For more information, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

