Brookwood Village to host outdoor concert series

The Brookwood Live! outdoor concert series will return to Brookwood Village this month.

The stage will be set up May 4, 11 and 18 from 5-9 p.m., with music beginning at 6 p.m. The main street in Brookwood Village will be closed during the concert to accommodate the stage, seating and room for dancing.

Jennifer Gowers of GoPro Event Solutions, which organizes the concert series, said this year’s lineup includes the Derek Sellers Band, The Rock Candy Band and To the 9s, featuring Matt Carroll.

Creativity is an Atlanta-based cover band for Motown, classic rock, contemporary pop and oldies songs. The Rock Candy Band is local to Birmingham and covers mainly rock ’n’ roll and pop music, along with some R&B and country. Matt Carroll and the Browncoats is another Birmingham band covering a wide variety of genres.

Find out more about Brookwood Live! on the Brookwood Village website, shopbrookwoodvillage.com.