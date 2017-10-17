Brookdale University Park celebrates Constitution

Brookdale University Park recently celebrated Constitution Week. The Princess Sehoy chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a bell-ringing celebration of the 230th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17. Brookdale announced the official proclamation of Constitution Week by Mayor Scott McBrayer and the Samford Color Guard presented the colors for the event.

Martha Mims, Dawson Sanctuary Choir member, sang patriotic songs and Rebecca Harris, state president of the Children of the American Revolution, played the violin. The highlight of the event was the bell ringing by the CAR children. They played several songs and concluded the program with a celebratory ringing.

Residents and guests were also treated to a reception following the program by the staff at Brookdale.

-Submitted by Brookdale University Park.